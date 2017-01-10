Campaigners vow to keep up the pressure

Campaigners are getting ready to meet with council representatives to share their concerns over housebuilding plans on Hayling.

Members of the Save our Island group will have their say on why Hayling should be spared further development at a meeting with planning officers later this month.

And a residents’ group has urged Islanders to get involved by telling them about problems with drains, roads and access to health care.

It follows Havant Borough Council’s decision to go ahead with its Local Plan Housing Statement despite opposition from residents.

Although plans to build up to 550 new homes on Hayling on land off St Mary’s Road and Station Road have been put on hold, campaigners have vowed to keep up the pressure.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition calling for all housebuilding on the Island to be paused until HBC has carried out a full infrastructure review.

HBC has said it is committed to solving the borough’s infrastructure problems and has submitted a bid for £600,000 of government funding to deliver any necessary changes.

Council leader, councillor Michael Cheshire, said: ‘I would like to reassure residents in the borough that we are dedicated to getting the right infrastructure for current and future residents and businesses.

‘This is a huge priority and we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure that central government, Hampshire County Council and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership recognise the importance of this key infrastructure to the future success of the area.’

Havant MP Alan Mak is supporting the bid and added: ‘Once the Local Plan is finalised and adopted, and future infrastructure needs are fully known, I’ll also support bids to central government for infrastructure upgrades where funding from local sources like Hampshire County Council and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership are insufficient.’

Dave Parham from the Save Our Island group said the promised infrastructure review must be carried out with input from community groups.

Hayling Island Residents’ Association (HIRA) wants Islanders to contact them with known problems so they can collate a list of troublespots.

Chairwoman Anne Skennerton has called for Hayling to be protected and added: ‘More houses and cars destroy not only our habitats but Havant’s most valuable tourist economy.’

More consultations and debates will be held before the Local Plan is approved in 2018.

n HIRA report; P8