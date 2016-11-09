Call goes out for festive helpers

Could you help spread a little joy this Christmas to older people who would otherwise be on their own?

Volunteers are needed to give some of Hayling’s most vulnerable members of the community a festive season to remember.

Each year a hard-working team of Islanders organise a Christmas Day lunch for pensioners who have nowhere to go.

Individuals and businesses showed great generosity last year in donating raffle prizes and drinks - and the organisers are hoping they can count on your support once more.

Maggie Shelton said: ‘The community centre is booked. Food and Santa are all arranged and helpers are standing by.

‘The one thing that’s really missing is entertainment to add a “wow factor” to the day.

‘If you sing, play an instrument or can pull a rabbit out of a hat, please get in touch.

‘Just an hour of your Christmas Day can make a room full of very worthy people extremely happy and provide memories to share for many months to come.

‘No-one should be alone on Christmas Day, except by choice.’

Attendance is by invitation only. T he closing date for booking is Friday, December 9.

Three or four drivers are also needed to help take diners to the venue.

For bookings and more information contact Maggie on 02392 611007 or 07960 962059. Or visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Haylingchristmaslunch.