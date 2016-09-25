VIDEO: Abnormally large lorries cause delays through Sussex

Huge lorries carrying materials for Shepham Wind Farm in Polegate are being given police escort along Sussex roads, causing delays.

The abnormal loads carrying blades and other giant items have been travelling down from London to the Shepham Lane site on both Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25.

Pictures and video by Eddie Mitchell, taken at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout

They have been setting off from Clacket Lane services on the M25 at around 11.30am before travelling southbound on the M23 and the A23.

They then turn west on to the A27 and, due to the road layout, turn around at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout, before continuing on to Polegate via Lewes, expected to arrive at between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Police are escorting the lorries and have warned motorists they may experience delays, particularly between Lewes and Polegate, as part of the operation.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Some of these loads are significant in size and it is inevitable that they will cause delays for roads users on the A23 and the A27 between Lewes and Polegate.

“Officers will periodically be closing roads while the load passes, however we will endeavour to maintain the free flow of traffic where possible.”

Similar deliveries have been taking place through September.

The Shepham Wind Farm was approved on appeal by a Government inspector after Wealden District Council had rejected the scheme.

The parts have been escorted outside of the morning and afternoon rush hours to keep disruption to a minimum, and during daylight hours for safety reasons.

