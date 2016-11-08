Bus users can track progress

Passengers can check whether their bus is running on time by accessing a new app.

The new Stagecoach Bus app can be downloaded for free for Apple and Android mobile phones.

Passengers can access live running times to check the status of their journey before catching the bus – giving them more time to finish what they are doing before leaving for the bus stop.

And the app also allows passengers to track their progress during their journey, helping them determine where they are on the route at any one time, how far they are from their destination and when to get off the bus.

It also offers a simple journey planning tool which uses interactive maps and the smartphone GPS system to help customers identify their nearest bus stop and the most suitable bus service for their journey requirements.

They can also find out information on journey length and available fare options.

Stagecoach South Operations Director, Gordon Frost said: ‘In today’s fast-paced world, time is really precious.

‘Our new app will make bus travel easier and give people more time to focus on the other important things in their lives.’

For more information log on to www.stagecoachbus.com/app