Bus is kitted out for emergencies

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed on a minibus thanks to a Hayling community group.

The Hayling Island Businessmen’s Club’s (HIBC) minibus shuttles people between groups, meetings and outings and many of its users are elderly.

The club has now bought a defibrillator and it will be carried on the minibus at all times.

Automated external defibrillators (AED) are portable devices that can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm.

The equipment is used to treat sudden cardiac arrest and quick intervention can really make a difference to a patient’s outcome.

Club member, Dave Stanway, said: ‘As one of the major user of our minibus are the charity Age Concern, the easy access of the device may someday become a life saver.

‘Working with the Hayling Island First Responders team, we will be promoting the fact that the minibus carries the device at all our events and on our Facebook page and website.’

The minibus device is just one of a number of defibrillators to have been installed on Hayling in recent months. In an emergency, people can access defibrillators outside the Lifeboat Inn at Eastoke Corner, The Ship Inn and The Royal Oak at Langstone, the Ferryboat Inn and at Beachlands.

A free app can be downloaded from the South Central Ambulance Service website to see where all public access defibrillators are in the four counties served by SCAS.

more about the Responders, visit www.haylingresponders.org.uk