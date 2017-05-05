Billy Trail blaze sparks warning

People have been urged to remain vigilant after a fire destroyed a large stretch of grassland at a Hayling beauty spot.

The blaze swept through a five-acre field alongside the Hayling Billy trail, opposite Saltmarsh Lane.

It took firefighters almost two hours to get it under control.

The cause has not been established - but there were signs that other fires had been started nearby.

Mark Pannell, watch manager at Hayling Fire Station, said: ‘It’s very rural there and it is important that we stopped it from spreading at that point.

‘The problem was the location was very difficult to get to.

‘We couldn’t get the two fire appliances down there so we called for two Land Rovers to attend, one from Havant, one from Fareham, and they could go off road.’

He added: ‘There were signs of small fires that had been lit in that area.

‘If anyone sees anything suspicious, make sure you report it to the police.’

The emergency, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22, comes after Hampshire Fire and Rescue issued a warning to the public about lighting fires in heathland areas.

It follows a series of blazes across the county, with 39 heathland fires being reported during the Easter break.

A spokesman said: ‘Fires can cause devastating damage to woodland, wildlife and property, but more importantly they also put lives at risk.

‘Many blazes are caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes. Do not dispose of cigarettes in the countryside. Dispose of smoking materials properly.’

The service is also urging people not to dump glass bottles which can magnify heat from the sun and spark a fire.