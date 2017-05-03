Armada is almost in sight

Families are guaranteed a good time at next month’s Virgin Kitesurfing Armada Festival.

Entrance to the three-day event between June 9-11 is free and alongside the music and entertainment, festival goers can take in talks from professional kitesurfers and industry experts, spend time in the family zone and hit the food court whilst watching a band and enjoying the atmosphere.

New for this year will be a beach club, hot tub and sports massage zone.

And on the beach more than 500 kitesurfers will be taking part in as much action as the wind allows – from big air competitions, boardercross racing and foil boarding to taster sessions for beginners and an attempt to break the mass participation kitesurfing World Record.

UK pro rider, Lewis Crathern, is looking forward to the event. He said: ‘It is such a positive event for kitesurfing and for the promotion of our sport, especially for all the kids who visit from the local schools to see kitesurfing in action and learn a bit more about the sport, wind energy and the environment.’

Registration is now open for kitesurfers at www.kitesurfingarmada.com and you can also get your camping and campervan tickets here as well as sign up for the Kite SUP Run Charity Challenge.