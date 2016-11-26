Are you leaving your Christmas shopping to the last minute?

One in five people in Sussex are leaving their present shopping until Christmas Eve according to a recent survey.

The survey, of 400 adults in the area, also found that a quarter of people say they do not enjoy Christmas shopping while 60 percent admit not knowing what to buy for relatives and more than half report receiving at least two unwanted gifts every Christmas.

More men admitted to panic buying on Christmas Eve than woman while younger people appear to prefer Christmas shopping, with 74 per cent of under 45s enjoying shopping for Christmas presents, compared to just half of over 45s.

Two thirds of those surveyed reported that gift vouchers make great gifts. While more than half feel giving the gift of ‘an experience’ is a great gift. More than 60 per cent said gift vouchers are ‘more acceptable’ than giving money and are ‘a safe bet’ when it comes to Christmas shopping.

However the survey, which was commissioned by Hastings Adventure Golf in East Sussex, found most people would like to receive clothes or accessories, beating both tickets to days outs coming and technology taking second and third place.

A survey among adults in the Sussex reveals that we find Christmas gift buying a real struggle.

