Anger over plan prompts petition

Campaign groups have joined forces in a bid to halt all housing development on Hayling Island.

The Save Our Island group has set up a petition to fight Havant Borough Council’s draft local plan.

Rook Farm, off St Mary’s Road, has been earmarked for 394 homes, with 161 homes for Station Road. This is on top of existing allocations, including the 130 homes being built at Mengham Fields and 125 earmarked for the seafront.

The council’s cabinet will meet on November 16 to discuss the plan ahead of a full council meeting on December 7 to decide if it should be adopted.

But campaigners believe Hayling should be treated as ‘a unique cul-de-sac’ and are calling for a pause in plans until the Island’s infrastructure needs have been reviewed.

Dave Parham said windfall schemes - where further house building is allowed under change of use conditions - means Hayling could be in line for thousands more homes than those outlined.

‘We have set up this petition in response to a massive groundswell of concern and anger from Island residents,’ he said.

‘Everyone should encourage all friends of Hayling to sign the petition and support this just cause to stop the housing development programme until the Island’s infrastructure is upgraded to support any housing proposals.’

The group is working with the Hayling Island Residents’ Association (HIRA), and the Residents’ Alliance, made up of 10 groups across the borough.

HIRA chairwoman, Anne Skennerton, said: ‘It is vital that the long overdue fundamental and independent infrastructure study of Hayling’s viability and sustainability is carried out, as was promised back in 2012.’

The council is currently going through the high number of responses it received following a consultation period and has said work is ongoing to develop the draft plan.

Havant MP Alan Mak has agreed to raise residents’ concerns with housing minister Gavin Barwell - but has stopped short of supporting the campaign.

He said: ‘As local MP I will help the council engage with local residents and community groups, whilst respecting their role as the local decision-maker.’

See savehayling.org for more.