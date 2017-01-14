Alzheimer’s dance will be new event for Lions

We’re trying something new for 2017.

Hayling Lions are part of a world-wide organisation called Lions International which was founded 100 years ago.

As part of the centenary celebrations, all clubs have been asked to try new things in their communities.

Our first event will be an Alzheimer’s tea dance on Tuesday, February 14.

We are inviting anyone who lives with Alzheimer’s or dementia to attend this free event with their carers.

It will be held at the URC hall in Mengham from 2-4pm.

Wendy Evans will be providing the entertainment and there will be afternoon tea so we need to know numbers in advance. Please phone 023 9319 0091 to reserve a place.

The Lions were very busy in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The Christmas fair was very successful. The stalls run by the Lions included toys, decorations, games, puzzles, china gifts, jewellery and, for the first time, a cake stall. There was also a magnificent Christmas cake, made by a Lion and decorated by another Lion. What a team!

Thank you to everyone who guessed the weight of the cake and, for all those of you who are wanting to know the answer, it weighed 10lbs and 12oz. The closest guess was made by Peter Bye-Jensen.

The late night shopping event was organised by us this year. Many of the shops stayed open and there were extra stalls on the pavements.

The children could choose from a variety of fairground attractions and the mayor of Havant switched on the lights to get the evening started.

Youngsters sang carols by the tree and there was a musical contribution from The Hayling College further down the street.

During the shopping event volunteers took part in a bucket collection in Mengham, for the Lions Club, and the amount raised was £128.76. There were no expenses which means all the money can be used in future to help Islanders. Thank you to everyone who so generously donated.

Santa’s new sleigh proved to be a hit as it travelled the Island collecting for the Lions.

The amount raised will be published in the February edition of the Islander.

We are very grateful to all those Islanders, of all ages, who came out to see the sleigh, donate to the Lions or talk to Santa.

A very popular festive event is our Christmas lunch for pensioners hosted by The Hayling College.

Thirty six guests enjoyed good food, good company and excellent entertainment presented by the pupils. Thanks to all for an excellent event.