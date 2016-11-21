'Allo 'Allo revived by Bury Players

The Bury Players recreate the characters from the hit TV comedy 'Allo 'Allo for their latest production.

Spokesman Phil McErlain said: “The stage version of 'Allo 'Allo was written after the TV version became a huge success and toured the country in 1986 with many of the television actors taking part. Bury Players are reviving this hilarious comedy in Bury Village Hall.

“René, the main character, is a café proprietor in occupied France in the Second World War. Amongst his clientele are officers from the German Army of Occupation who are each pursuing their own interests, far removed from Hitler's plans. The French Resistance spy, Michelle, who says things ‘Only once’ and is assisted by a cockatoo salesman, are trying to rescue two British airmen who are hidden in the cellar of the café. They are occasionally helped, but more often hindered, by a British spy disguised as a Gendarme with an appalling French accent, which for the purposes of the play is rendered in almost incomprehensible English. A lecherous Italian officer, a member of the Gestapo and his glamorous assistant, two desirable waitresses and his wife, Edith, make René's life resemble that of a plate spinner. When a stolen painting, hidden in a sausage, goes missing the consequences are side-splitting.”

Performances are at Bury Village Hall, from Wednesday, November 30-Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Tuhina Holt: tuhinaholt@googlemail.com or 01798 831574.

