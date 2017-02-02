A healthy heart can aid memory

A PHD student from Hayling is helping to lead the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Cassidy Fiford is part of a team of scientists who have made a groundbreaking discovery that will help shed more light on what drives damage in the brain.

The University College London student discovered that damage to blood vessels in the brain can drive shrinking of the hippocampus, an area of the brain critical for memory.

Her team’s finding sheds light on how important blood vessel damage can be to our health.

Cassidy said:‘These results are key because they illustrate just how important our heart health is for our brain.

‘There are many thousands of people in the UK today with poor heart health who may also have damaged blood vessels in the brain and for some of these people, it could contribute to memory and thinking problems over time.’

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a condition that affects 850,000 people in the UK and more than 19,000 people in Hampshire.

Cassidy is part of a team of researchers working at the Dementia Research Centre to track changes in Alzheimer’s disease over time.

Using brain images from 697 people, including healthy volunteers, people with early thinking and memory problems and those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, she has been investigating new and improved brain scan techniques to recognise changes caused by blood vessel damage.

Through her research, Cassidy – a former pupil of Portsmouth High School - has discovered that in healthy older people, blood vessel damage in the brain is linked to shrinkage of the hippocampus.

Cassidy also found that the brain shrinkage related to blood vessel damage was not driven by age or the two hallmark proteins found in those with Alzheimer’s.

The scientists hope the research will help them to gain a better understanding of the contribution that healthy blood flow has in the brain in Alzheimer’s.

Cassidy added: ‘Research like ours could not only help to inform approaches to help people stay healthy as they reach older age, but shape future treatment approaches for those already in the early stages of a disease like Alzheimer’s.’

“Alzheimer’s disease can begin to develop up to 20 years before any symptoms show and it is important for researchers to understand how blood vessel damage is involved in these initial stages. Cassidy’s participation in this pioneering study is helping us to defeat dementia and identify aspects of Alzheimer’s that could be targeted by future treatments. Alzheimer’s Research UK is proud to be supporting the next generation of budding dementia scientists through our PhD programme and it’s only through the generous donations of our supporters that we can make this possible.”