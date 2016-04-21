Sony Playstation rumours fly as PS4 update NEO is ‘leaked’

Rumours of an update to the Sony Playstation have heightened, with a gaming website claiming to have seen the spec for the PS4.5.

Although Sony has not yet announced any details on what has also been referred to PS4K, a report from Giantbomb.com claims to have seen details for the upcoming console, as well as its codename - NEO.

The report - ‘confirmed’ by a variety of unnamed sources - says that he updated box will feature a CPU with 8 Jaguar Cores running at at 2.1 GHz, compared to the original PS4’s 1.6 GHz. The GPU will consist of an AMD GCN with 36 CUs at 911 MHz (as opposed to the original’s 18 CUs at 800 MHz), and improved RAM (8 GB GDDR5 running at 218 GB/s compared to the original’s 176 GB/s).

The report also claims that from October 2016, Sony will require every PS4 game to ship with a ‘Base Mode’ and a ‘Neo Mode’ - allowing the game to run on both original and updated consoles.

However, despite the ‘NEO’ codename, there’s no detail on Matrix-style virtual reality capability. Base and NEO versions of a game will, it’s claimed, be required to support peripherals equally. This means that VR mode on NEO games may still require the “breakout box” that the headset ships with.