Re-live your misspent youth with SEGA’s official Mega Drive emulator!

SEGA is releasing its official Mega Drive emulator this week - allowing you to relive the 1990s with classic games such as Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2 and Shinobi III:Return of the Ninja Master.
Available on PC-based gaming platform Steam, the emulator even recreates a virtual 90s bedroom - complete with 14-inch CRT TV (With built-in VCR obviously) and a virtual shelf of games.
You’ll be able to play with a keyboard or a controller and online cooperative play is supported. You’ll also be able to save games - something 90s gamers were unable to do on the original Mega Drive.
Gaming columnist Damien Lucas says video gaming has rarely hit those heights since.
“If you think about it, in those days it was one great, groundbreaking game after another,” he said.
“A stream of innovative, original, games.
“Ok so the tech and spec of the time has been dwarfed by today’s standards but I know so many people who are into retro gaming because the playability and enjoyment factor is still right up there. Throw in the nostalgic element and the fact there just aren’t the level of top games on the latest generation of consoles that everyone had expected and it is easy to see why.
“The Mega Drive was the the bench-setter for the industry and is probably still the coolest and best designed machine and gamepads of all time.
“It was a staple of any gamer’s lives in the 90s and some of the games were so good, developers are still remaking them today in a bid to recapture that original buzz.”
The emulator is released on Steam on 28 April, and if you’ve already downloaded one of the below classic Mega Drive games on the service, all you need to do is wait for the update to automatically install before immersing yourself in a pixelated fantasy world.
Do you remember these games that you’ll be able to play on the emulator?
Golden Axe™
Altered Beast™
Comix Zone™
Ecco the Dolphin™
Gain Ground™
Shinobi™ III: Return of the Ninja Master
Vectorman™
Crack Down™
Shadow Dancer™
Space Harrier™ II
Ecco™ Jr.
Alex Kidd™ in the Enchanted Castle
Bonanza Bros.™
Super Thunder Blade™
Kid Chameleon™
Ristar™
Galaxy Force II™
Columns™
Eternal Champions™
Fatal Labyrinth™
Bio-Hazard Battle™
Columns™ III
Sword of Vermilion™
Virtua Fighter™ 2
Ecco™: The Tides of Time
Alien Storm
Decap Attack™
Flicky™
ESWAT™: City Under Siege
Golden Axe™ II
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Shining Force
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Streets of Rage 2
Alien Soldier
Light Crusader
Gunstar Heroes
Streets of Rage
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Beyond Oasis
Dynamite Headdy
Golden Axe III
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Streets of Rage 3
Revenge of the Shinobi
Vectorman 2
Wonder Boy in Monster World