Console Corner: The top 10 games of 2016: Part 1

With the dust settling on another memorable year for gaming we take a look ahead to the top 10 most hotly anticipated games of 2016.

There are already a host of huge titles on the horizon as well as a new dawn for gaming with the arrival of virtual reality into homes this year.

Setting VR to one side, over the next two weeks we look ahead to the top 10 titles working their way onto our machines in 2016.

10) Street Fighter V: looks to all intents and purposes just like Street Fighter IV. But that’s not a bad thing.

It cannot fail to be another great title from this industry leading series. SFV features a pared-down cast with a few newcomers, along with cross-platform online play and some new-gen graphical punch. Release date: February 16.

9) No Man’s Sky: is coming to PS4 and PC in June and has the potential to be one of the most groundbreaking games of all time.

NMS is a huge space simulation that gives you your very own procedurally generated universe to explore, with different planets full of odd creatures and distinctive sights.

Developers say the game could be limitless. Whether that works and whether it can live up to the hype remains to be seen.

8) Doom: The last time we saw Doom in 2004, it had become darker and moodier – to great effect, too.

But now id Software is creating a modern Doom in the image of the old-school originals, which means it’s super fast, horrifically violent, and instantly more appealing.

Can it do this cornerstone of video gaming justice on next gen, though? Release date: spring 2016.

7) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the latest blockbuster from Naughty Dog. The PS4 exclusive action-adventure trilogy has given gamers some of the most memorable moments over the years and now Uncharted 4 looks set to do much the same on PS4.

You can expect more tense set-pieces, thrilling shootouts and remarkable performances with some new tweaks. Release date: April 26.

6) Mass Effect Andromeda: The storyline may have reached a definite conclusion in Mass Effect 3 but EA’s beloved sci-fi universe will repotredly show off its true vastness with Mass Effect Andromeda.

It is set long after the trilogy which preceeded it but we don’t know much more than that at the moment. Release date: Q4 2016.

Next week we bring you the rest of the top 10 most anticipated games of 2016.