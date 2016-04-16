Console Corner: Prepare for impending Doom

One of the single most important video games in history has been given a hotly anticipated next gen sequel more than 20 years on and you can play it this weekend.

Doom is back this May having been lovingly crafted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

But you can play it this weekend as an open beta running from April 15 at 12am through April 17 at 11:59pm goes live on all three platforms.

Bethesda has also released a new trailer offering a quick look at some of the action you can expect.

Pre-loading for the open beta started on Tuesday but for PS4, you’ll need to go to the PlayStation Store, search for Doom, and download the ‘DOOM Open Beta’ file.

It looks like it will be well worth it too with two maps, Heatwave and Infernal, two game modes namely 6v6 Team Deathmatch and Warpath.

The Demon - Revenant is also in there which gives you the chance to be the demon for the first time in Doom’s illlustrious history.

Weapons include a Rocket Launcher, Plasma Rifle, Super Shotgun, Vortex Rifle, Static Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, and Lightning Gun while there is also a power weapon in the shape of the Gauss Cannon.

Frag Grenades, a Personal Teleporter and a Siphon Grenade make up the equipment included in the beta which supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese languages.

The full Doom game launches worldwide on Friday, May 13.

If like me you grew up mesmerised by the original Doom, this is sure to bring a sense of nostalgia but the game genuinely looks top drawer. Damien Lucas, reviewer

